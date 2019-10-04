Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) EPS Estimated At $1.54; Fred Alger Management Decreased Applied Materials (AMAT) Position By $26.00 Million

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $1.54 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.67% from last quarter’s $1.5 EPS. MAA’s profit would be $174.94M giving it 21.38 P/E if the $1.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.57 EPS previously, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s analysts see -1.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $131.7. About 12,223 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $14.96 billion. As of September 30, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 63.59 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) stake by 116,653 shares to 1.39M valued at $55.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) stake by 206,393 shares and now owns 1.85 million shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was raised too.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05 million for 16.44 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

