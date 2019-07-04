Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) EPS Estimated At $1.53; Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $1.53 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.29% from last quarter’s $1.55 EPS. MAA’s profit would be $174.41 million giving it 19.86 P/E if the $1.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s analysts see -3.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 197,866 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Among 2 analysts covering Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Entegris had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Neutral" rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, January 8. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 21 by Berenberg.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $13.86 billion. As of September 30, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 59.19 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 1.16 million shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 23.83 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

