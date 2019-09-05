Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 114 9.12 N/A 2.05 57.37 AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.61 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$116.8 is Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -8.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.12% of AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.22% -0.69% -0.39% 0.86% -0.54% 2.14%

For the past year Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. was more bullish than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors AGNC Investment Corp.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.