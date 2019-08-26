Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Comparison side by side

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 113 8.96 N/A 2.05 57.37 AGNC Investment Corp. 17 -12.83 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 0.25 beta and it is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s downside potential is -10.04% at a $113.4 consensus target price. AGNC Investment Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $17.33 consensus target price and a 11.45% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AGNC Investment Corp. is looking more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 70.2% respectively. About 0.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AGNC Investment Corp. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.72% 2.21% -2.61% -4.46% -12.6% -2.28%

For the past year Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. had bullish trend while AGNC Investment Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.