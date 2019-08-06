Mid America Apartmen Reit (MAA) Valuation Rose While Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $349,890 Its Position; As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Share Value Rose, Caxton Has Boosted Position by $5.07 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Mid America Apartmen Reit (MAA) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 16,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 13,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mid America Apartmen Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $119.43. About 189,637 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 3,305 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 14,085 shares to 22,690 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,065 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,500 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co. Us Comml Bank De has 10,411 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.34% or 103,052 shares. First Manhattan reported 41,216 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% or 63,100 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 375,485 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us reported 124,267 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,925 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.17% or 196,094 shares in its portfolio. Conning owns 1,860 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 280,564 shares. Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 8,255 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).