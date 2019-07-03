Mid America Apartmen Reit (MAA) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding by $349,890 as Stock Value Rose; Redwood Investments Holding in Moog (MOG.A) Upped as Share Price Were Volatile

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Mid America Apartmen Reit (MAA) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 13,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mid America Apartmen Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 240,485 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 96.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 117,666 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 239,891 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, up from 122,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 36,937 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid-America Apartment Communities’ (MAA) CEO Eric Bolton on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alnylam’s Positive Phase 3 Results For Givosiran Pushes It Forward For Regulatory Filings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 REITs to Buy While Theyâ€™re Dirt Cheap – Investorplace.com” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Mid America Apartment Communities Inc.: MAA Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 101,515 shares to 7,352 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,929 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 54,240 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. 2.23 million are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,844 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 88,263 shares. Telos Mngmt stated it has 6,744 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 91,174 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation. Pension has 154,508 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Us Inc owns 124,267 shares. Service Automobile Association stated it has 37,197 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 29,442 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.02% stake. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research owns 87,994 shares. Advisor Prtn Lc invested in 0.06% or 4,053 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $411,772 activity. Another trade for 84 shares valued at $7,946 was sold by Grimes Thomas L Jr. $18,296 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares were sold by Campbell Albert M III. $30,347 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares were sold by BOLTON H ERIC JR. STOCKERT DAVID P sold $184,239 worth of stock.