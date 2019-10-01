Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Boosted Stake; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Boosted Its Holding in Tyson Foods Class A (TSN) by $2.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 3,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 85,927 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12 million, up from 82,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.81. About 163,267 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (TSN) by 86.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 35,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 76,830 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 41,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 1.14 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 54,706 shares to 202 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,300 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 12,351 shares to 37,667 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,097 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).