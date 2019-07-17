Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Holder Veritable LP Has Trimmed Stake by $400,357; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 590,538 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 3,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 5,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 45,147 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.89M for 7.72 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.53 EPS, down 1.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.55 per share. MAA’s profit will be $174.41 million for 19.76 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 23,054 shares to 867,820 shares, valued at $164.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 16,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).