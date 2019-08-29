Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Increased Holding by $1.76 Million; Madison Investment Holdings Increases Stake in Markel (MKL)

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 16,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 196,094 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44 million, up from 179,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.14. About 44,863 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 1,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 56,016 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.81 million, up from 54,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1141.35. About 3,187 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd holds 3,517 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Den Berg I Incorporated invested in 803 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0.45% or 118,746 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd reported 39 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kirr Marbach Limited Liability Corp In accumulated 11,111 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Parkside State Bank And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 4 shares. Pennsylvania reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wills Fincl Grp Inc owns 3,378 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Management owns 31,716 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 1,143 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.04% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Shell Asset Management accumulated 0.09% or 4,064 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Llc stated it has 0.13% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV) by 378,185 shares to 363,470 shares, valued at $21.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp by 431,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,455 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 215,592 shares to 691,848 shares, valued at $37.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 10,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Mid-America Apartment Communities' Superior Business Model Is Paying Dividends – Seeking Alpha" on February 19, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 1.48M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Chevy Chase accumulated 0.04% or 94,968 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 9,918 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 161,609 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 11,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Com invested in 0.65% or 603,905 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.27% or 2,805 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Hl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,005 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 91,174 shares.