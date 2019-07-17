Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $2.67 Million; Bank Of Hawaii Boosted Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 97,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $115.92. About 260,630 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 64.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 24,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, up from 38,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 3,967 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Andra Ap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 64,700 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,896 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 58,478 shares. Prtnrs Holding Ag invested in 0.35% or 23,186 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.02% or 52,087 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 173 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 229,209 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 7,301 shares. Piedmont Advsr has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 1,844 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 735 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 4,700 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank & reported 0.31% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 66,247 shares to 67,801 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 34,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,160 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity. On Wednesday, January 16 DelPriore Robert J. sold $17,416 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 178 shares. BOLTON H ERIC JR sold 262 shares worth $25,634. 187 shares valued at $18,296 were sold by Campbell Albert M III on Wednesday, January 16. $184,239 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares were sold by STOCKERT DAVID P.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,771 shares to 82,234 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,180 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.