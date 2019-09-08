Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Position; Nice LTD (NICE) Holder Timpani Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $661,850 as Market Valuation Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 7,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The hedge fund held 25,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 18,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 378,757 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 14,289 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 19,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 369,889 shares traded or 76.90% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,985 shares to 12,457 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,043 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Natl Bank invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 0.04% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 252,498 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 4,130 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 4,885 shares. Long Pond Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.2% or 110,888 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 2,224 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 44,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Ltd has 0.37% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Advisor Prtnrs Limited holds 4,053 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.17% or 694,467 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.12% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $68.35M for 34.78 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 7,345 shares to 35,967 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites by 19,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP).