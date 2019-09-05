Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Com (MAA) Position Maintained by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Omers Administration Trimmed Its Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (MAA) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 7,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The hedge fund held 603,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.03M, up from 596,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.55. About 373,190 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 173,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.83 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $181.77. About 4.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Superior Business Model Is Paying Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Share Price Is Up 74% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advisors invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Pinebridge Lp owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Hartford Inv Com holds 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 12,419 shares. Cohen Steers invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 1.99M shares. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Llc has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 16,070 were accumulated by Mesirow Inv. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,763 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Inc invested in 0% or 194 shares. Omers Administration Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 93,100 shares. 2,011 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 367,707 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,814 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fuller H B Co Com (NYSE:FUL) by 19,383 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $101.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,962 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc Com (NYSE:WWW).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 19,757 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $125.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.