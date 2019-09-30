MICT, Inc. (MICT) Is At $0.52 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Gatx (GATX) Lowered By 4.91%

MICT, Inc. (MICT) formed wedge down with $0.50 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.52 share price. MICT, Inc. (MICT) has $5.73 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.52. About 27,269 shares traded or 29.58% up from the average. MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) has declined 44.62% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.62% the S&P500.

Gatx Corporation (NYSE:GATX) had a decrease of 4.91% in short interest. GATX’s SI was 5.73M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.91% from 6.03 million shares previously. With 213,900 avg volume, 27 days are for Gatx Corporation (NYSE:GATX)’s short sellers to cover GATX’s short positions. The SI to Gatx Corporation’s float is 15.98%. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 148,743 shares traded. GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) has declined 5.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GATX News: 16/04/2018 GATX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ GATX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GATX); 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: GATX $300m Long 10Y; IPT +170 Area; 19/04/2018 – GATX CORP GATX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.55 TO $4.75; 04/05/2018 – GATX CORP – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED UNDER INDENTURE, DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2008, BETWEEN GATX AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial Innovation; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q REV. $305.3M, EST. $304.8M; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates GATX Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rating; 04/05/2018 – GATX CORP – UNDERWRITERS ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER NOTES AGAINST PAYMENT ON MAY 7, 2018; 19/04/2018 – GATX REAFFIRMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $4.55 – $4.75/SHR

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company , and Portfolio Management. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive.