MicroVision Inc. (MVIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 4.10 N/A -0.29 0.00 nVent Electric plc 26 1.66 N/A 1.30 19.01

Table 1 demonstrates MicroVision Inc. and nVent Electric plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136% nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MicroVision Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor nVent Electric plc’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. nVent Electric plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MicroVision Inc. and nVent Electric plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 nVent Electric plc 0 1 1 2.50

MicroVision Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 481.01%. Meanwhile, nVent Electric plc’s consensus target price is $26.5, while its potential upside is 26.49%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MicroVision Inc. is looking more favorable than nVent Electric plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of MicroVision Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.8% of nVent Electric plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of MicroVision Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of nVent Electric plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% nVent Electric plc -1.7% -0.92% -10.96% -0.8% -7.91% 10.37%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. was less bullish than nVent Electric plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors nVent Electric plc beats MicroVision Inc.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.