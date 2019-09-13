MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Comparing side by side

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 4.52 N/A -0.29 0.00 Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.07 N/A 0.07 52.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MicroVision Inc. and Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136% Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

MicroVision Inc. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nortech Systems Incorporated’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroVision Inc. Its rival Nortech Systems Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MicroVision Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of MicroVision Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of Nortech Systems Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of MicroVision Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Nortech Systems Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% Nortech Systems Incorporated 1.37% -5.85% -12.74% -11% 2.06% 4.23%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. was more bullish than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nortech Systems Incorporated beats MicroVision Inc.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.