MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Electronics company, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MicroVision Inc. has 22.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.6% of MicroVision Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MicroVision Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -136.00% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares MicroVision Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for MicroVision Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.47 2.82

As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 81.52%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MicroVision Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroVision Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, MicroVision Inc.’s peers have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. MicroVision Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MicroVision Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that MicroVision Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MicroVision Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MicroVision Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MicroVision Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.