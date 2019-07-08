MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) Comparison side by side

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 4.80 N/A -0.31 0.00 Interlink Electronics Inc. 2 1.31 N/A 0.10 17.65

Table 1 highlights MicroVision Inc. and Interlink Electronics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MicroVision Inc. and Interlink Electronics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% -444.8% -106.2% Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.55 beta indicates that MicroVision Inc. is 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Interlink Electronics Inc.’s 7.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

MicroVision Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Interlink Electronics Inc. are 12.9 and 11.5 respectively. Interlink Electronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MicroVision Inc. and Interlink Electronics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Interlink Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of MicroVision Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 336.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of MicroVision Inc. shares and 0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares. 1.75% are MicroVision Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.87% of Interlink Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -12.56% -21.05% -22.18% -20.66% -43.53% 34.66% Interlink Electronics Inc. -10% -16.28% -17.43% -54.66% -67.86% -14.29%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. had bullish trend while Interlink Electronics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Interlink Electronics Inc. beats MicroVision Inc.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.