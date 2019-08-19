MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 5.13 N/A -0.29 0.00 Encore Wire Corporation 56 0.87 N/A 3.83 14.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MicroVision Inc. and Encore Wire Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136% Encore Wire Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

MicroVision Inc.’s 0.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Encore Wire Corporation has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MicroVision Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Encore Wire Corporation is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Encore Wire Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MicroVision Inc. and Encore Wire Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Encore Wire Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MicroVision Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a 368.16% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.8% of MicroVision Inc. shares and 90.7% of Encore Wire Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of MicroVision Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Encore Wire Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% Encore Wire Corporation -2.33% -3.63% -0.9% 2.9% 17.6% 9.45%

For the past year MicroVision Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Encore Wire Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Encore Wire Corporation beats MicroVision Inc.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.