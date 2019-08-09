MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) Contrasting side by side

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) have been rivals in the Diversified Electronics for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 4.36 N/A -0.29 0.00 Control4 Corporation 20 2.34 N/A 1.49 16.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MicroVision Inc. and Control4 Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136% Control4 Corporation 0.00% 21.5% 17.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.54 beta means MicroVision Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Control4 Corporation has a 0.33 beta and it is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MicroVision Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Control4 Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Control4 Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MicroVision Inc. and Control4 Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Control4 Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

$3.5 is MicroVision Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 457.77%. Control4 Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 average price target and a 10.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MicroVision Inc. looks more robust than Control4 Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MicroVision Inc. and Control4 Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 81.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of MicroVision Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Control4 Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% Control4 Corporation 0.21% 0.67% 32.91% 21.49% -4.74% 35.85%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. has weaker performance than Control4 Corporation

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats MicroVision Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.