MicroStrategy (MSTR)’s Insider Leslie Rechan Bought 1,900 Shares; Last Week Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Coverage

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Ratings Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Argus Research. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush upgraded the shares of DNKN in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. See Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $68.0000 78.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 529,205 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Dunkin’ Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DNKN) Share Price Deserve to Gain 88%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “High Royalty Fees to Aid Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jobless Claims Solid, More Q2 Earnings: GM, ADM, DNKN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,052 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.02% or 37,143 shares. Macquarie Grp has invested 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 1,200 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company invested in 107,746 shares. 2,700 were reported by Bryn Mawr Trust Com. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 53,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest owns 8,308 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 15,989 shares. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership reported 77,500 shares stake. 1,506 are held by Advisory Alpha Limited Com. Tru Of Vermont reported 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Walleye Trading invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 100 shares.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.53 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 28.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold MicroStrategy Incorporated shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 105,621 shares. S Squared Techs Limited Liability holds 19,800 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Boston holds 67,068 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 24 shares. 2,171 are owned by Pnc Fin Services Group Inc Inc. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,942 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 236 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.04% or 74,790 shares. Amer International Gp reported 6,473 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 107,498 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 134,159 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 63 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 67,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jbf Capital Incorporated owns 2,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Company has 108,930 shares.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Dropped 10.5% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MSTR – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MicroStrategy (MSTR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: MicroStrategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. It has a 50.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organization's information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enables organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 116,231 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing