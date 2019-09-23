Microstrategy (MSTR) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Boosted Position; Coty (COTY) Holder Symons Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $4.13 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coty Inc. (COTY) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 317,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 370,121 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 687,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 2.56 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05 million, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $150.59. About 60,921 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 63,600 shares to 266,943 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldg Inc Ne by 76,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,724 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny owns 2,676 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancshares has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 7,758 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 66,895 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,179 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 5,611 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 61,970 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Jbf owns 2,100 shares. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 5,655 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 868,311 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 90,889 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl invested in 20,882 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34 million for 32.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider Goudet Olivier bought $476,380. $2.06M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Hughes Fiona. Laubies Pierre bought $2.50M worth of stock. Singer Robert S also bought $325,962 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 700 were reported by Brandywine Limited. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 87,820 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Raymond James Service Advisors has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 12,950 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 8.97M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 1,347 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 91,111 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 12,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 49,507 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 89,547 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Lpl Financial Ltd reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

