Microstrategy (MSTR) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Lifted Stake; Td Capital Management Cut Its Autozone (AZO) Stake as Market Value Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.31. About 129,755 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 10,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 71,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 61,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $140.24. About 64,316 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 7.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 12.94 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

