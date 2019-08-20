Microstrategy (MSTR) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Raised Position; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Holding by $1.75 Million

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 10,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 71,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 61,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 21,378 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc. (NMIH) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 69,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 547,531 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 617,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 152,814 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares to 201,971 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,184 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

