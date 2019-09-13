Microstrategy (MSTR) Position Maintained by S Squared Technology Llc; Ally Financial Increased 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $2.08 Million; Stock Price Declined

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $171.43. About 2.13M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey)

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 94,804 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Mngmt holds 1.23% or 14,762 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Mngmt reported 708 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co has 2,093 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated holds 0.74% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 32,151 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 4,830 shares. Aviva Plc holds 206,813 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsr has 0.62% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 36,050 shares. 27,682 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 5,186 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alethea Cap Mgmt Llc holds 3,850 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 2,240 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc reported 0.03% stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, OMCL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MicroStrategy Aims to Grow in 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Dropped 10.5% on Monday – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MicroStrategy, Inc. (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 113,297 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.01% or 239,665 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.02% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 18,156 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 5,611 shares. Clearline Ltd Partnership holds 55,977 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Investec Asset Management accumulated 125,005 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Citadel Ltd Liability holds 10,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Grp invested in 1,778 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street stated it has 269,333 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 26,190 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 111,801 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.52% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).