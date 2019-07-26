Microstrategy (MSTR) Position Maintained by Hawk Ridge Management Llc; As Ducommun (DCO) Share Price Rose, Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.77 Million Its Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (DCO) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 41,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 595,468 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92M, down from 636,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.62M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 48,814 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 156.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 126,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 58,062 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 7.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15 million shares to 429,282 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,543 shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 7,409 shares. S Squared Technologies Lc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 19,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 63,425 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.02% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 19,516 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 3,100 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). American Interest Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 6,473 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 23,677 shares. Victory Cap Management has 412,586 shares. Rbf Capital Limited owns 32,000 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Invesco has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 13,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24 are held by Cwm.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MicroStrategy 2019â„¢ Now on Azure – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for ADT, HudBay Minerals, Whirlpool, Akebia Therapeutics, Nevro, and MicroStrategy â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroStrategy Offers a Better Long-Term Solution for Enterprises Caught in Analytics Industry Upheaval – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MicroStrategy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 34,200 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ducommun up 14% after Q1 results beats; and improved margins – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ducommun Closes on Strategic Acquisition NYSE:DCO – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Ducommun Announces Upcoming Investor Events NYSE:DCO – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ducommun (DCO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.