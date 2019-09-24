Microstrategy (MSTR) Holding Raised by Hawk Ridge Management Llc; Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Value Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 67,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 556,462 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.33M, down from 624,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SENIOR UNSECURED DELAYED-DRAW TERM FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm ‘Currently Evaluating Potential Restructuring’ to Reduce FY18 Annual Effective Tax Rates

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05 million, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $148.88. About 58,426 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 50,200 shares to 851,655 shares, valued at $37.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 113,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,728 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 927 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Invesco stated it has 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 10,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Financial holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Northern Tru stated it has 113,297 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 2,810 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 3,353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Services Grp holds 1,778 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 90,889 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 3,100 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc owns 20,229 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested 0.02% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc holds 295 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 6,961 shares.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MSTR INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Intensifies Investigation on Behalf of MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MicroStrategy (MSTR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Reminds MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 68,001 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.08 million shares. Rockland Trust has 24,421 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement invested in 348,511 shares or 5.95% of the stock. Discovery Capital Management Ltd Liability Ct has invested 7.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smithfield reported 2,229 shares. Btr Mngmt Inc has invested 2.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sabal Tru holds 4,300 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 7,238 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 3.36M shares. Guardian Management has invested 0.84% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Middleton Company Ma holds 106,274 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.28% stake. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 208 shares. Greatmark Incorporated holds 157,848 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Qualcomm, But Sees Uncertainty With China, CFO Search – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking Down Qualcomm’s Revenue Streams To Understand How They Make Money – Forbes” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22,315 shares to 381,260 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 20,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).