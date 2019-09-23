MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 3.13 N/A 0.78 174.85 The Trade Desk Inc. 224 16.63 N/A 1.92 137.07

In table 1 we can see MicroStrategy Incorporated and The Trade Desk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Trade Desk Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy Incorporated. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of The Trade Desk Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MicroStrategy Incorporated and The Trade Desk Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. MicroStrategy Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

The Trade Desk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $231 consensus price target and a 11.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares and 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.