MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

We will be comparing the differences between MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 3.13 N/A 0.78 174.85 Manhattan Associates Inc. 70 9.11 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Manhattan Associates Inc. Manhattan Associates Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroStrategy Incorporated. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Manhattan Associates Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.63 beta means MicroStrategy Incorporated’s volatility is 37.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated. Its rival Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Manhattan Associates Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s potential upside is 14.96% and its consensus target price is $96.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MicroStrategy Incorporated and Manhattan Associates Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats MicroStrategy Incorporated on 7 of the 11 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.