MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

As Application Software companies, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 144 5.64 8.20M 0.78 174.85 Intellicheck Inc. 5 -1.96 13.91M -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MicroStrategy Incorporated and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MicroStrategy Incorporated and Intellicheck Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 5,711,897.46% 2.3% 1.4% Intellicheck Inc. 297,114,296.09% -30.9% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta means MicroStrategy Incorporated’s volatility is 37.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Intellicheck Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Intellicheck Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MicroStrategy Incorporated and Intellicheck Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 27.2%. About 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has weaker performance than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats on 6 of the 11 factors Intellicheck Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.