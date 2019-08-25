MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

This is a contrast between MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.90 N/A 0.78 174.85 Elastic N.V. 86 22.40 N/A -1.45 0.00

Demonstrates MicroStrategy Incorporated and Elastic N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MicroStrategy Incorporated and Elastic N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Elastic N.V. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Elastic N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Elastic N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Elastic N.V.’s average price target is $105.17, while its potential upside is 30.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MicroStrategy Incorporated and Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 61.5% respectively. 0.07% are MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has weaker performance than Elastic N.V.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Elastic N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.