MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

This is a contrast between MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.89 N/A 0.78 174.85 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.83 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MicroStrategy Incorporated and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MicroStrategy Incorporated and Digital Turbine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Digital Turbine Inc.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Digital Turbine Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Digital Turbine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc.’s average target price is $4.13, while its potential downside is -36.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MicroStrategy Incorporated and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated was less bullish than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Digital Turbine Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.