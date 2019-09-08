MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.86 N/A 0.78 174.85 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.62 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MicroStrategy Incorporated and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MicroStrategy Incorporated and Brightcove Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Volatility & Risk

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Brightcove Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Brightcove Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated was less bullish than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Brightcove Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.