MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Both MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 144 5.64 8.20M 0.78 174.85 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 48 2.37 36.14M 0.39 127.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MicroStrategy Incorporated and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy Incorporated. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 5,705,538.55% 2.3% 1.4% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 75,828,787.24% 7.3% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.63 beta indicates that MicroStrategy Incorporated is 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated. Its rival Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.8 respectively. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is $66, which is potential 41.57% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has 7.03% stronger performance while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.