MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 3.13 N/A 0.78 174.85 Xunlei Limited 3 1.02 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MicroStrategy Incorporated and Xunlei Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Risk & Volatility

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xunlei Limited on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Xunlei Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.39% of Xunlei Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has 7.03% stronger performance while Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Xunlei Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.