MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Comparing side by side

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.57 N/A 0.78 174.19 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.42 N/A 0.43 11.38

In table 1 we can see MicroStrategy Incorporated and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy Incorporated. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. MicroStrategy Incorporated is currently more expensive than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MicroStrategy Incorporated and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

MicroStrategy Incorporated and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$200 is MicroStrategy Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 62.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MicroStrategy Incorporated and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 73.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated -1.27% -8.91% -3% 6.19% 7.15% 6.63% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated had bullish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.