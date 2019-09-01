MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.97 N/A 0.78 174.85 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates MicroStrategy Incorporated and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MicroStrategy Incorporated and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated. Its rival Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MicroStrategy Incorporated and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 0.2% respectively. 0.07% are MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has 4.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated had bullish trend while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.