MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Comparing side by side

Both MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 3.16 N/A 0.78 174.85 Medallia Inc. 37 10.33 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Medallia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Medallia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MicroStrategy Incorporated and Medallia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Competitively Medallia Inc. has a consensus target price of $47.56, with potential upside of 58.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MicroStrategy Incorporated and Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 6.4% are Medallia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Medallia Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Medallia Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.