MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) Comparison side by side

Both MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.86 N/A 0.78 174.85 Instructure Inc. 43 6.41 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see MicroStrategy Incorporated and Instructure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Volatility & Risk

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Instructure Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated. Its rival Instructure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Instructure Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Instructure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56 average price target and a 44.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Instructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Instructure Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Instructure Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.