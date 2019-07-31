MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Comparing side by side

Both MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.89 N/A 0.78 174.19 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.46 N/A 0.60 4.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MicroStrategy Incorporated and Finjan Holdings Inc. Finjan Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy Incorporated. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has MicroStrategy Incorporated and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s 0.31 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Finjan Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s upside potential is 44.73% at a $200 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated -1.27% -8.91% -3% 6.19% 7.15% 6.63% Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Finjan Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.