MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.57 N/A 0.78 174.19 Everbridge Inc. 73 20.50 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MicroStrategy Incorporated and Everbridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MicroStrategy Incorporated and Everbridge Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Everbridge Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Everbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Everbridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s consensus price target is $200, while its potential upside is 62.58%. Competitively Everbridge Inc. has an average price target of $80, with potential downside of -19.37%. Based on the results shown earlier, MicroStrategy Incorporated is looking more favorable than Everbridge Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.9% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares and 92.2% of Everbridge Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Everbridge Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated -1.27% -8.91% -3% 6.19% 7.15% 6.63% Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has weaker performance than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Everbridge Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.