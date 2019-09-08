MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.86 N/A 0.78 174.85 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.53 N/A -138.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MicroStrategy Incorporated and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200%

Volatility & Risk

MicroStrategy Incorporated is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Bridgeline Digital Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.7% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has 7.03% stronger performance while Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -83.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.