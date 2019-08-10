Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lowered Stake; Roumell Asset Management Increases Position in Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 114,393 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS CHANGE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE TO $8.00 PER SHARE REFLECTS UPDATED NAV PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENCY SAYS IN STATEMENT HANDED TO REPORTERS; 15/05/2018 – KGHM 1Q SIERRA GORDA UNIT EBITDA $87M; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 06/04/2018 – SIERRA MONITOR CERTIFIED TRAINING FOR TOXIC AND COMBUSITBLE GAS DETECTION SYSTEMS; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Leone’s Opposition Leader Is Sworn In as President; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 05/04/2018 – Opposition leader sworn in as Sierra Leone president after run-off

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 157,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 187,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Res Prop (NYSE:EQR) by 120,101 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Pharm (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties In (NYSE:HPP).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Inv Advsr holds 6.19% or 398,898 shares in its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,748 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. 13.47 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt invested in 1.93% or 1,800 shares. Sabal reported 295,242 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 2.18 million shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 2.94% or 144,070 shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 19,488 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Stralem & owns 59,147 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Montag A Associates Inc stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 43.13M were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon stated it has 8,735 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd has 2.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 76,474 shares to 455,152 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better IoT Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Cisco – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Wireless Is Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.