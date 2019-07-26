Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Weatherstone Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Twitter (TWTR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Has Lifted Position

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 7,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 12,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 12,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 60,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 19.99 million shares traded or 62.08% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,378 shares to 78,215 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,916 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

