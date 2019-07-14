Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Upped Thor Inds (THO) Holding by $507,966

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 498,444 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 19,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.22% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc reported 21,660 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.08% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 8,436 shares. Bb&T invested 0.05% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 95,836 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com. New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Lsv Asset stated it has 1.04 million shares. Carlson Lp accumulated 280,000 shares. D E Shaw And owns 37,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 41,814 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.1% or 219,893 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.02% or 377,051 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 326 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0.59% or 34,359 shares. Jones Cos Lllp owns 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 190,729 shares. Stellar Limited owns 42,610 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 3.43 million shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 6.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 79,421 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,410 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 4,350 shares. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 75,897 shares. New York-based American Grp has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakmont invested in 496,423 shares. Permanens LP owns 56 shares. Moreover, Aimz Invest Llc has 3.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Horizon Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,587 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hbk Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,357 shares.

