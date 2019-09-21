Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While S&T Bank Trimmed Holding by $2.51 Million; Soros Fund Management Holding In Synchrony Finl (SYF) Was Raised

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 61,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 190,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 689,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.91M, up from 498,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 3.14M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 6.50M shares to 21.50M shares, valued at $36.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 273,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 8.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 3.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Trust Company holds 30,366 shares or 3.58% of its portfolio. Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6.33 million shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,303 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,469 shares. Windham Mgmt Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ls Invest Advsr invested in 1.37% or 168,622 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 44,301 shares. Baltimore invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 1.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 469,059 shares. Copeland Cap Management Lc reported 10,228 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.