Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Qv Investors Trimmed Stake; As Rogers Communications (RCI) Market Value Rose, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Increased Stake by $369,145

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 35,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, down from 170,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 12.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 6,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 76,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 69,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 176,847 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) new offices will draw on the old while ushering in the new – Live Trading News” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

