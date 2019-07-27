Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Trimmed Its Position by $2.45 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50M, down from 211,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Management holds 293,420 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. 91,591 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. 1St Source Bankshares has 147,246 shares. Bragg Advsr Inc invested in 151,205 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 914,802 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Seatown Holding Pte has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 232,700 shares. 346,565 are owned by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 78,481 shares or 0.94% of the stock. First Mercantile invested in 1.76% or 63,583 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Liability Co New York holds 61,357 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Security National Tru reported 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Corp reported 978,034 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited invested in 0.14% or 2,200 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership reported 23,500 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Foundry Lc has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 110,882 shares to 118,903 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD).

