Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Raised by $3.78 Million Its Stake; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) by $786,904

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 5.36M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

