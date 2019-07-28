Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Palestra Capital Management Has Lowered by $53.19 Million Its Holding; Mccormick & Company (MKC) Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (MKC) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 2,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,965 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 109,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Mccormick & Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $162.57. About 713,714 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares to 13,929 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,171 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

