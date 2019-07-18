Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Osborne Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Wd (WDFC) Market Valuation Declined, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Raised by $427,401 Its Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 156,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12 million, down from 318,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 25.28M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,579 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $177.53. About 95,648 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: AbbVie Bets Big; Can Microsoft Stay on Top? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young & has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Cibc World Corp has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plancorp Limited Liability Com holds 1.14% or 25,623 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wheatland Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,891 shares. Shelton Management holds 52,487 shares. Adirondack Com accumulated 26,664 shares. Rockland Trust Com invested in 161,111 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Alps Advsr holds 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 80,097 shares. Moreover, Joho Cap Ltd Liability Co has 8.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orleans Mgmt La has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Timessquare Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.14% or 1.47M shares. Telos Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 33,420 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 1.54% or 2.45M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 0.06% or 43,700 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 1,510 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Lc has 1.22% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,000 shares. Pnc Gru accumulated 58,026 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Redwood Invests Ltd Com owns 80,231 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 770,761 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Everence Cap Management accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Investments, a Nebraska-based fund reported 125 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 503,638 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 256,088 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares to 13,440 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,420 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).